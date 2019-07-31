< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421343709" data-article-version="1.0">Police looking for driver who admitted to running man over in Roseville, Minn.</h1> Police looking for driver who admitted to running man over in Roseville, Minn. addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/police-looking-for-driver-who-admitted-to-running-man-over-in-roseville-minn" addthis:title="Police looking for driver who admitted to running man over in Roseville, Minn."> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421343709.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421343709");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421343709-421365918"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/jennings2_1564596126298_7563103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/jennings2_1564596126298_7563103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/jennings2_1564596126298_7563103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/jennings2_1564596126298_7563103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/jennings2_1564596126298_7563103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421343709-421365918" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:28PM CDT</span></p> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421343709" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Police are asking for help finding a suspect who is charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead last week in Roseville, Minnesota.</p><p>At about 2 a.m. on July 22, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue on a report of a man and woman arguing, according to the Roseville Police Department. </p><p>When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the southbound lane of Cleveland Ave. suffering from life-threatening injuries.</p><p>Officers immediately provided emergency medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 23-year-old Michael James Strong of Minneapolis.</p><p>Officers also located Strong's girlfriend a few blocks away who said she and Strong had been arguing and she walked away to calm down. She also said they had been drinking and that after they parted ways, he said something like, "I want to die, I want to kill myself." </p><p>According to police, a semi-driver reported he was northbound on Cleveland Avenue when he saw Strong lying in the road. He then saw an SUV approaching southbound on Cleveland, so he honked his horn and flashed his lights to try to alert the other driver; however, the SUV ran over Strong.</p><p>The driver of the SUV initially stopped, but fled the scene without identifying himself as officers provided emergency medical care to the victim.</p><p>Through surveillance video and witness statements, officers were able to locate the SUV, a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe, at a motel. A witness staying in the same motel room as the driver confirmed that Daniel Alexander Jennings struck someone with his car the night before.</p><p>Police said Jennings spoke with detectives on the phone and admitted to running something over in the area of Cleveland and Oakcrest on his way home from work. He stopped and learned from witnesses that he had struck a person. Jennings admitted he left the scene as officers arrived and were providing aid to Strong.</p><p>Jennings agreed to meet with detectives, but he never showed up. 4 firefighters treated for injuries after putting out St. Paul house fire

Four firefighters were treated for non-life threatening injuries after they put out a house fire Wednesday in St. Paul.

Late Wednesday morning, crews responded to a house fire on the 700 Block of Plum Street.

According to officials, all of the residents made it out of the home without injury.

Watch: 2 rescued from Des Moines River after inflatable raft capsizes

A Good Samaritan helped police officers rescue two people from a river in Des Moines, Iowa Tuesday after their inflatable raft capsized, trapping them near a dam. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 firefighters treated for injuries after putting out St. Paul house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four firefighters were treated for non-life threatening injuries after they put out a house fire Wednesday in St. Paul.</p><p>Late Wednesday morning, crews responded to a house fire on the 700 Block of Plum Street.</p><p>According to officials, all of the residents made it out of the home without injury.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/watch-2-rescued-from-des-moines-river-after-inflatable-raft-capsizes" title="Watch: 2 rescued from Des Moines River after inflatable raft capsizes" data-articleId="421324036" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/2_rescued_from_Des_Moines_River_after_in_0_7562719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/2_rescued_from_Des_Moines_River_after_in_0_7562719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/2_rescued_from_Des_Moines_River_after_in_0_7562719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/2_rescued_from_Des_Moines_River_after_in_0_7562719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/2_rescued_from_Des_Moines_River_after_in_0_7562719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Good Samaritan helped police officers rescue two people from a river in Des Moines, Iowa Tuesday after their inflatable raft capsized, trapping them near a dam. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Watch: 2 rescued from Des Moines River after inflatable raft capsizes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Good Samaritan helped police officers rescue two people from a river in Des Moines, Iowa Tuesday after their inflatable raft capsized, trapping them near a dam. </p><p>At 9:30 p.m., police officers responded to the Scott Street Bridge over the Des Moines River on a report of people yelling for help. When they arrived, they learned an inflatable raft had capsized and two people were trapped in the “turbulent waters of the dam, at times being pulled below the surface of the water,” the Des Moines Police Department said in a release. </p><p>With the help of the good Samaritan, the officers quickly entered the river and pulled the victims, a 44-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, from the river. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/get-free-guacamole-at-chipotle-for-national-avocado-day" title="Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day" data-articleId="421365965" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day

By FOX 13 News staff

Wednesday is National Avocado Day, and customers at Chipotle can get free guacamole to celebrate -- but there's a catch.

The restaurant chain says it won't charge extra for guac on July 31, but only for customers who place their orders online or from the Chipotle app.

The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced entree. 