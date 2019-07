- A missing person alert has been issued by police in western Wisconsin after the disappearance of two teens.

Officers say Joshua Langenback-Cross and Lanaya Wistrom, both age 15, were last seen in Osceola, Wisconsin around 9 a.m. Friday morning. However, after that sighting, Langenback-Cross' phone last pinged at the light rail station near Target Field in Minneapolis.

Chief Ryan Haass, of the Dresser Police Department in Wisconsin, says the teens are believed to still be in the Twin Cities Metro.

Officers are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 715-485-8300.