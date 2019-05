- Authorities are investigating after a group of juveniles reportedly threatened people at a light rail station Friday night in Minneapolis.

According to University of Minnesota officials, around 9:45 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the East Bank Light Rail station on a report that a group was threatening people.

The suspects, seven juvenile males, fled the platform, but were stopped by police. Officials said two suspects were carrying metal pipes.

The two suspects were identified through video surveillance and witness descriptions. According to authorities, there were no known injuries as a result of this incident.