- Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota confirm a man found dead in a park Tuesday morning was shot and killed. A neighbor told FOX 9 they heard 3 to 4 "pops" sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.

Detectives are still sorting out the timeline, but the body wasn't discovered in Lakeview Knolls Park until approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The park is closed while police gather evidence. There is not believed to be a threat to the public.