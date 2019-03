- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday evening near the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

According to police, at about 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male victim in the street who was stabbed around 5th Street SE and 2nd Avenue SE. He suffered life-threatening wounds and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10'' to 6' tall with a muscular build and bald head. He was wearing a blue jacket and dark-colored jeans. He reportedly fled the scene in an older model tan SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis police tip line at 612-692-8477.