- Woodbury Police say a man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting Sunday told dispatchers he “wants to die” and said, “Come kill me,” before officers arrived.

The call came in at 11:31 a.m. in which the caller stated he was having homicidal feelings.

The shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Highpoint Road in Woodbury.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the street. The person took a “shooting stance directed towards the officers,” according to Woodbury Police.

Police also say they fired less lethal munitions to strike the suspects along with the lethal rounds.

The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital and is listed in stable conditions. None of the officers involved in the incident were injured.

The BCA and Woodbury Police continue to investigate the incident.

