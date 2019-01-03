Woman, man dead in pedestrian crash on Larpenteur Avenue in Roseville Thursday night

- Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left two people dead in Roseville, Minnesota Thursday night.

The crash occurred at Woodbridge Street and Larpenteur Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department. Larpenteur Avenue is closed in the area of the crash and the public is asked to avoid the area.

According to Roseville Police Chief Rick Mathwig, an adult man and woman are dead as a result of the incident.

The driver that struck the pedestrians stopped and is cooperating with police. In a release Thursday night, police say he is a 72-year-old male.

Police are also looking for another vehicle that was passing by at the time of the crash. Mathwig asked anyone who was traveling westbound on Larpenteur just before 6 p.m. to call police.

Minnesota State Patrol is recreating the crash and investigating the incident. Victim information will be released by the Medical Examiner's office.

Roseville Police first responded to the incident with help from St. Paul Police.

St. Paul officers are out assisting Roseville Police at Woodbridge St and Larpenreur Ave on a fatal pedestrian crash. Larpenteur Ave is closed in the immediate area of the crash.



Roseville PD is the investigating agency and will be the point of contact for media inquiries. pic.twitter.com/IugjeRs5Dl — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) January 4, 2019

RPD out on a double fatal pedestrian crash on Larpenteur west of Rice. Plz avoid area for several hours. Media can stage on NW corner for info at 1900 hrs. — Roseville, MN Police (@RosevilleMN_PD) January 4, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.