Woman, man dead in pedestrian crash on Larpenteur Avenue in Roseville Thursday night

By: Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9

Posted: Jan 03 2019 06:45PM CST

Video Posted: Jan 03 2019 09:34PM CST

Updated: Jan 04 2019 01:17PM CST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left two people dead in Roseville, Minnesota Thursday night.

The crash occurred at Woodbridge Street and Larpenteur Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department. Larpenteur Avenue is closed in the area of the crash and the public is asked to avoid the area. 

According to Roseville Police Chief Rick Mathwig, an adult man and woman are dead as a result of the incident.

The driver that struck the pedestrians stopped and is cooperating with police. In a release Thursday night, police say he is a 72-year-old male. 

Police are also looking for another vehicle that was passing by at the time of the crash. Mathwig asked anyone who was traveling westbound on Larpenteur just before 6 p.m. to call police. 

Minnesota State Patrol is recreating the crash and investigating the incident. Victim information will be released by the Medical Examiner's office. 

Roseville Police first responded to the incident with help from St. Paul Police. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories