Police investigating deadly December robbery at elderly couple's house in Crystal

- The Crystal Police Department is investigating a robbery that turned deadly at a couple’s home in early December.

On Dec. 2, two men entered a home on the 4100 block of Colorado Avenue North and demanded money from the residents, according to police. While in the house, the suspects forced one of the residents, an elderly man, around the house in an attempt to find the money.

The suspects left the house with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim injured his arm during the robbery. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

But, a few days later, the victim experienced complications from his injury. He was once again taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

The other victim, an elderly woman, was not injured.

The robbery remains under investigation. Police do not believe the robbery was random and say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1020.