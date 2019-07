- A woman is in custody after tubers behind the boat she was driving were thrown into a dock and boat lift in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Police believe the woman was impaired at the time.

Maple Grove boater Brad Lay and his family were wrapping up a beautiful day on Eagle Lake Monday when they learned about a frightening mishap out on the water this past weekend.

“One mistake and it can be horrific,” he said. “I feel a little [sickened] about that because obviously someone wasn’t being safe out on the water.”

Authorities say on Saturday night around 8 p.m., a pair of young tubers were seriously injured along the eastern edge of the lake. A 34-year old woman was at the controls of a 20-foot Starcraft Aurora when she drove too close to a private resident’s dock and boat lift.

According to a search warrant filed in the case, the woman was apparently hauling two tubes with youngsters on board when one of the tubes struck the docking infrastructure, leaving a pair of kids unconscious with neck and spinal injuries.

Boater Michael Delalley said he was shocked by the incident.

“It’s crazy. That’s dangerous. When you are out there boating, and you start drinking, you may not notice how far away you are and make a turn. You can really hurt people,” he said.

The search warrant found the woman had an initial blood alcohol level of .108 - above the legal limit – shortly after the incident.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and water patrol is investigating. While they couldn’t talk specifics, Sergeant Rick Waldon is urging everyone to be safe and smart as the summer calendar turns the page to August.

“Our message is always the same. We want people to wear life jackets. We want people to have sober drivers and put alcohol away. Be out there having fun, but be responsible,” he said.

Sources tell FOX 9 that a camera mounted on a homeowner’s dock captured the incident on video.

According to the search warrant, investigators seized a couple cell phones belonging to teenagers who were boating with the woman at the time for evidentiary purposes. Witnesses report the suspect was boating erratically earlier in the day.

The conditions of the two injured tubers is unknown at this time, though both were rushed to North Memorial with what authorities described as “serious” injuries.