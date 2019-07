- Police in Cottage Grove are investigating an assault after officers found an injured woman inside a storage unit Wednesday morning.

According to the Cottage Grove Police Department, at t 6:14 a.m., officers responded to a storage unit facility, Park Place Storage, at 7552 West Point Douglas Road on a report of an assault and a person covered in blood.

When they arrived, they spoke to the 911 caller, who showed them pictures of her friend inside one of the storage units. The victim was bloody and there was a brass shell casing by her feet.

Officers attempted to use the PA system to call out the victim and any potential suspects, but were unsuccessful. They eventually breached the garage door of the storage unit and found the victim inside. They later learned the suspect, a man, had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Detectives with the police department are executing a search warrant on the storage unit. The incident remains under investigation.