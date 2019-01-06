Police arrest second driver involved in double fatal pedestrian crash in Roseville Thursday

- Police in Roseville have arrested a 61-year-old man for criminal vehicular homicide following Thursday’s pedestrian crash that killed two people.

Thursday, a pickup truck struck and killed two pedestrians, but police say at least one of the victims was likely struck by a second vehicle, which fled the scene. The 72-year-old driver of the pickup truck stayed and cooperated with authorities.

After news of Thursday’s crash became public Friday, police received more tips, leading to the identification of the second driver.

Saturday, detectives located the suspect vehicle at a St. Paul bar. They stopped the driver and arrested them on suspicion of a DWI.

Detectives also found damage to the suspect’s vehicle and more evidence linking him to the crash.

According to a release from Roseville Police, “It is believed the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and aware he struck the victims.”

The investigation is ongoing and police are still asking any witnesses or anyone with information related to the crash to call them at 651-767-0640.

The victims of the crash were identified Friday as Robert Buxton, 47, of Roseville and Meredith Aikens, 45, of Roseville. Friday, loved ones stopped by the crash scene to leaving behind flowers in their honor.