- After engine trouble, a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the Mississippi River in southwest Wisconsin on Thursday.

According to police in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, the pilot was flying an amphibious aircraft when something went wrong with the engine around 2:40 p.m. Photos posted by the department shows what appears to be hole in the plane's engine casing.

Police found the pilot, who is from nearby Gays Mills, Wisconsin, with his dog about 400 yards from the shore. Firefighters, using their search and rescue boat, were able to pull the plane to shore.

No one was hurt during the emergency.