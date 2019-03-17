< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fplane-load-of-over-150-homeless-cats-and-dogs-lands-in-the-twin-cities width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Plane load of over 150 homeless cats and dogs lands in the Twin Cities Plane load of over 150 homeless cats and dogs lands in the Twin Cities data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/17/243AU706.MXF_00.03.25.04_1552874968087_6901597_ver1.0_640_360.png" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Plane load of over 150 homeless cats and dogs lands in the Twin Cities&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/17/243AU706.MXF_00.03.25.04_1552874968087_6901597_ver1.0_640_360.png" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/plane-load-of-over-150-homeless-cats-and-dogs-lands-in-the-twin-cities" data-title="Plane load of over 150 homeless cats and dogs lands in the Twin Cities" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/plane-load-of-over-150-homeless-cats-and-dogs-lands-in-the-twin-cities" addthis:title="Plane load of over 150 homeless By Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9
Posted Mar 17 2019 09:08PM CDT
Video Posted Mar 17 2019 10:25PM CDT
Updated Mar 17 2019 10:26PM CDT </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395429558" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A plane load of cats and dogs arrived in the Twin Cities Sunday, as local rescue organizations took in nearly 150 homeless animals from an overcrowded shelter in Texas.</p><p>The rescue was a joint effort by the Animal Humane Society, Feline Rescue and Ruff Start Rescue. It marked the first time any of these organizations had collaborated on a rescue mission.</p><p>“It almost brought tears to my eyes—it brought shivers,” said Dana Andresen, Executive Director of Feline Rescue. “To see these organizations come together to bring 130 some odd cats, and dogs, and even pot belly pigs to try and help these shelters down south.”</p><p>Organizers say they were well equipped to accept the out-of-state animals, as their intake usually slows in the winter.</p><p>“A lot of it is the temperature down there. Cats can breed year round in Texas and here you don’t really see that,” said Andresen. “This time of year, it’s really hard to find cats and keep our foster program full.”</p><p>While the pigs were transported to a shelter in Iowa, all the dogs and cats that arrived Sunday will be available for adoption as early as Monday.</p><p>“Just to know that they’re going to be on someone’s couch tonight or tomorrow and the otherwise would have been euthanized tonight or tomorrow is amazing,” said Azure Davis, Executive Director of Ruff Start Rescue.</p><p>The air transport of the animals was made possible by the nonprofit organization Wings of Rescue.</p><p>For more information on adopting one of these pets, you can visit:</p><p>Ruff Start Rescue <a href="https://www.ruffstartrescue.org/">https://www.ruffstartrescue.org/</a></p><p>Animal Humane Society: <a href="https://www.animalhumanesociety.org/">https://www.animalhumanesociety.org/</a></p><p>Feline Rescue: <a More News Stories Flood Warning
Posted Mar 18 2019 03:35AM CDT Plane load of over 150 homeless cats and dogs lands in the Twin Cities By Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9
Posted Mar 17 2019 09:08PM CDT
Updated Mar 17 2019 10:26PM CDT
A plane load of cats and dogs arrived in the Twin Cities Sunday, as local rescue organizations took in nearly 150 homeless animals from an overcrowded shelter in Texas.

The rescue was a joint effort by the Animal Humane Society, Feline Rescue and Ruff Start Rescue. It marked the first time any of these organizations had collaborated on a rescue mission.

"It almost brought tears to my eyes—it brought shivers," said Dana Andresen, Executive Director of Feline Rescue. "To see these organizations come together to bring 130 some odd cats, and dogs, and even pot belly pigs to try and help these shelters down south." Flood Warning
Posted Mar 17 2019 08:10PM CDT Featured Videos Plane load of over 150 homeless cats and dogs lands in the Twin Cities

'I don't quit': Minneapolis North athlete thrives on the field while facing uphill battle off it Emilio Estevez visits Minneapolis library to screen film about homelessness 