- One person was killed after shots rang out Friday night on the west side of St. Paul.

We're told crews were called to the scene on the 1000-block of Suburban Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Following the shooting, police swarmed the block, taping off the streets as they searched for evidence.

As of 10 p.m., few details were available about the incident and what led up to the homicide. Police have also not yet released the identity of the victim. However, we are told no suspects are in custody at this time.

Officers say an update will be provided sometime during the overnight hours.

FOX 9 will update this story when new details are made available.