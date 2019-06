- A person died Saturday after deputies say a camper went off the road and caught fire in Polk County, Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office was called to Ravine Drive, about two miles east of the Village of Dresser, for the fire around 4:30 p.m.

At the scene, deputies say they found the camper was headed east on Ravine before it went off the road and into the south ditch. The camper hit trees before coming to a rest and then catching fire.

Deputies say the person inside the vehicle was killed. They have not yet been identified.