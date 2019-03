- Authorities are responding after a section of the Cattle Barn's roof collapsed at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

According to State Fair officials, around 6:15 p.m. Tuesda, part of the southeast corner of the Cattle Barn roof collapsed into the building due to sliding snow load.

No one was injured. The barn is used for storage this time of year. No livestock were inside.

Fair officials say the rest of the building is still "structurally sound." Crews will assess the damage to the items in storage.

The Cattle Barn was built in 1920.