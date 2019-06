- The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is urging caution after an increase in reported workplace amputations.

So far this year, MNOSHA Compliance has received 15 reports of amputations, many of which involved workers hands and fingers. Officials say that MNOSHA investigates an average of 13 amputation injuries each year.

Employers are advised to take immediate steps to assess amputation hazards and risks in their workplaces and take needed corrective action to eliminate them. MNOSHA also encourages employers to double their efforts to train employees how to perform tasks safely.

According to a release, amputations are most common when employees operate unguarded or inadequately safeguarded machinery, mechanical equipment and power tools.

For more information on workplace safety, click here.