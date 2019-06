- The Minneapolis Police Department and city officials released a statement Saturday clarifying that Minneapolis is not among the reported 10 cities being targeted by ICE for deportation raids.

It has been reported that, as soon as Sunday morning, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could start deporting individuals with final immigration court removal orders in 10 U.S. cities. According to a statement from Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Lisa Bender and MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo, Minneapolis is not one of those cities.

"While we cannot be certain of what may happen, if anything, we do know that Minneapolis has NOT been named as one of the ten cities," officials wrote.

According to the statement, Minneapolis Police have not and will not cooperate with, nor participate in, any such ICE activity. Minneapolis officials are "prohibited from taking any action to detect or apprehend people based solely on their immigration status."

City officials are reaching out to residents, offering resources such as the Immigrant Law Center and City of Minneapolis Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA).