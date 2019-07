- The METRO Green Line is out of service due to a mudslide, officials said Wednesday.

According to Metro Transit, as of 11:30 a.m., there is no service from the Eastbank to Westbank stations due to a reported mudslide near the tracks.

Officials say engineers are assessing the situation and working on replacement bus service.

For more information on alternative routes, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.