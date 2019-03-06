< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fofficial-missing-3-part-may-have-led-to-minnesota-woman-s-death width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Official: Missing $3 part may have led to Minnesota woman's death data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Official: Missing $3 part may have led to Minnesota woman's death&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/06/Untitled_1551906437378_6859710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/official-missing-3-part-may-have-led-to-minnesota-woman-s-death" data-title="Official: Missing $3 part may have led to Minnesota woman's death" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/official-missing-3-part-may-have-led-to-minnesota-woman-s-death" addthis:title="Official: Missing $3 part may have led to Minnesota woman's death"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395243214");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-395243214-393336313"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/06/Untitled_1551906437378_6859710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" Posted Mar 16 2019 07:49AM CDT part may have let tires roll off of a tractor trailer, killing a Tulane University student from Minnesota, a Mississippi transportation official said. An attorney for the trucking company said, "I think they may be mistaken." </p><p>One of two 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) locking washers designed to keep truck wheels tightly secured was missing from the trailer, Willie Huff, director of the department's Office of Enforcement, told The New Orleans Advocate.</p><p>Two wheels joined together rolled into a rest stop, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/forest-lake-minn-woman-killed-by-flying-tires-at-highway-rest-stop-in-mississippi">killing Margaret Maurer of Forest Lake</a>, Minnesota, on March 5. Maurer, 21, and classmates were heading from the Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans to a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina.</p><p>The conclusion blaming the missing metal ring is still preliminary, Huff said.</p><p>Gene Patten, vice president of safety and compliance for the truck's owner, Dana Transport Inc. of Avenel, New Jersey, told The Associated Press he couldn't comment on the newspaper's report, adding, "They based it on information they have available to them. There's always more to the story."</p><p>Company attorney J. Burruss "Buzzy" Riis, of Mobile, Alabama, said, "The Advocate has made some rather bold statements that ... we're still investigating. I don't believe they will necessarily end up being accurate."</p><p>Maurer's family has "our extreme sadness and condolences and they are in our prayers," he said.</p><p>Huff said that when inspectors unpacked the outer hub of the wheel assembly after Maurer's death, they found only one of the two washers that are used to lock the large nuts holding the wheels in place. The missing ring wouldn't have broken off, he said.</p><p>In addition to Dana Transport, the truck is listed under a related company, Suttles Truck Leasing of Demopolis, Alabama.</p><p>Both companies are in good standing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, with "satisfactory" ratings and a better-than-average record on crashes and vehicle safety.</p><p>Huff said the missing ring would not have been detected in the kind of unannounced roadside inspections that are logged into the federal database.</p><p>"To inspect that truck for that deficiency, you'd have to take all the wheels off the truck," he said.</p><p>"It's also something that probably would not be noticed with a pre-trip inspection or roadside inspection unless the wheel is wobbling," he said. "More than likely, this wheel wasn't wobbling. More News Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert issued for missing Indiana girl believed to be in extreme danger</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 16 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Amber alert was declared in Indiana for a 5-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.</p><p>Leanna Nicole Herron was last seen 3 p.m. Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana State Police said in a statement. She was wearing a gray sweatsuit with white stripes and black and white Nikes.</p><p>Herron is suspected to be with Zyair Herron, 26, who was driving a silver-colored Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary plate, police said. He has “Zamirah” tattooed on the left side of his neck.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-active-shooter-on-university-of-michigan-campus" title="Update: University of Michigan confirms there is no active shooter in the area" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Update: University of Michigan confirms there is no active shooter in the area"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Update: University of Michigan confirms there is no active shooter in the area"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Update: University of Michigan confirms there is no active shooter in the area</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 16 2019 04:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 16 2019 04:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 10) - The University of Michigan on Saturday issued an alert to its students saying there was an active shooter on campus.</p><p>The initial alert urged students to 'Run, hide, and fight.'</p><p>UM EAlert Ann Arbor: Active shooter in Mason Hall . 