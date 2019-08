- An off-duty police officer died early Sunday morning after his bicycle was hit by a car in Rogers, Minnesota.

Officers were called to Industrial Boulevard just after midnight for a 911 call. At the scene, first responders tried to revive the rider, who the Hopkins police chief confirms was a member of his department, but he was declared dead at the scene around 1 a.m.

The officer has been identified as Detective Kevin Hegyi.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, officers say. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

In a statement, the Rogers, Minn. police chief writes, "We would like to thank all of the agencies who assisted with this scene. Additionally, our thoughts and condolences go out to those affected by this very tragic and sad event."

Officials held a procession Monday as they transported Hegyi's body to the funeral home.