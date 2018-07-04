NWS confirms Fourth of July EF-1 tornado in Bemidji

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

Accoriding to an NWS Damage Survey an EF-1 tornado ripped through Bemidji early Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy: Beltrami County Emergency Management

- A report completed by the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit Bemidji, Minn. early in the morning on the Fourth of July.

According to the NWS Damage Survey, the tornado touched down just west of Bemidji State University around 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. It stayed on the ground for only a minute, traveling about 0.7 miles from near 15th Street NW and Norton Ave NW to about 19th Street NE and Bemidji Avenue. Measuring about 200 yards wide, the tornado reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The tornado lifted a garage off its foundation, uprooted multiple trees and damaged roofs. Surveyors also noted straight line wind damage surrounding the path of the tornado.

No one was injured.

Throughout the day crews and residents worked to clear the area of debris.

Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller says this is the fourth significant severe weather incident to hit the county in the last six days.