North High School locked down, student arrested after report of handgun

- North High School in North St. Paul, Minn. was locked down Thursday afternoon after a tip that a student allegedly had a handgun.

According to District 522, the school was put into lockdown immediately after the tip was received.

The school’s resource officer identified and arrested the student who allegedly had the firearm. A second student was also arrested in relation to the incident.

The district sent a letter to parents of the high school Thursday that said, in part, “The school district is investigating the incident and will be following state law and school district policy regarding school discipline.”

In an update Thursday night, the district said the weapon in question turned out to be a replica firearm.

Shortly after the first incident was resolved, the high school received a cyber threat stating another student had a gun. The threat was investigated and the person who posted it was questioned by law enforcement.

The school was on lockdown Thursday until afternoon dismissal.

The North St. Paul Police Department is investigating the incident.

"In District 622, student and staff safety is our top priority," said Superintendent Osorio in a statement. "The vigilance of our staff and students is paramount to school safety. We are proud of our team for their communication and swift response."