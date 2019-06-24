The Waite Park Police Department and the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force announced Monday they arrested two people in connection with a prostitution ring.

Randy Wittner, 49, of St. Cloud and his girlfriend, Sufeng Jiang, 48, of St. Cloud, are each charged with two felonies related to the promotion of prostitution.

The charges allege Jiang and Wittner held a woman against her will in their trailer in St. Cloud and also forced her to perform sex acts at Oriental Massage in Waite Park for up to 12 hours a day.