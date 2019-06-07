< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story411676817" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411676817" data-article-version="1.0">Noor prosecutors reflect on former Minneapolis police officer's murder trial</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/noor-prosecutors-reflect-on-former-minneapolis-police-officer-s-murder-trial" addthis:title="Noor prosecutors reflect on former Minneapolis police officer's murder trial"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411676817.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411676817");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411676817_411719643_159751"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411676817_411719643_159751";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411719643","video":"572831","title":"Prosecutor%20talk%20Noor%20trial","caption":"%3Cp%3EThe%20prosecution%20team%20in%20the%20murder%20trial%20of%20Mohammed%20Noor%20spoke%20for%20the%20first%20time%20about%20the%20case.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F09%2FProsecutor_talk_Noor_s_prosecution_0_7369224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F09%2FProsecutor_talk_Noor_s_prosecution_572831_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654741586%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DgkxCcYC0Aid9pnV_KEqrniwo4ks","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fnoor-prosecutors-reflect-on-former-minneapolis-police-officer-s-murder-trial"}},"createDate":"Jun 09 2019 09:26PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411676817_411719643_159751",video:"572831",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Prosecutor_talk_Noor_s_prosecution_0_7369224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%253Cp%253EThe%2520prosecution%2520team%2520in%2520the%2520murder%2520trial%2520of%2520Mohammed%2520Noor%2520spoke%2520for%2520the%2520first%2520time%2520about%2520the%2520case.%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/09/Prosecutor_talk_Noor_s_prosecution_572831_1800.mp4?Expires=1654741586&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=gkxCcYC0Aid9pnV_KEqrniwo4ks",eventLabel:"Prosecutor%20talk%20Noor%20trial-411719643",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fnoor-prosecutors-reflect-on-former-minneapolis-police-officer-s-murder-trial"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/noor-prosecutors-reflect-on-former-minneapolis-police-officer-s-murder-trial">Paul Blume, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 04:01PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411676817"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:26PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:27PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411676817-411357713" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411676817" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Despite an <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-i-can-t-apologize-enough-noor-expresses-remorse-at-sentencing" target="_blank"><strong>emotional, public apology</strong></a> Friday, Mohamed Noor has begun serving his <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor-sentenced-to-125-years-in-prison" target="_blank"><strong>12.5 year prison sentence</strong></a>.</p> <p>Noor’s murder conviction was a rarity in the U.S. where a police officer is charged, convicted and ultimately sentenced for murder stemming from an on-duty incident. Sunday, we are hearing, for the very first time, directly from the Hennepin County prosecution team that spent nearly two full years pursuing justice in the shooting death of Justine Rusczyzk Damond.</p> <p>“There is no case that we could find where an unarmed 911 caller gets shot,” said Patrick Lofton, prosecutor.</p> <p>"It was immensely challenging," said Amy Sweasy, prosecution.</p> <p>From the research, to their presentation of a voluminous amount of video and physical evidence, and eventually their sometimes intense courtroom questioning of witnesses including the defendant himself, prosecutors say they faced a daunting task in the prosecution of Mohamed Noor.</p> <p>"You will not find in Minnesota reported case law another situation where a court has departed from sentencing guidelines in a murder case and given probation," Sweasy argued during sentencing.</p> <p>It was a blueprint that produced a rare murder conviction of a police officer for an on-duty shooting. Sweasy told us, "The law is not whether the officer who is on trial felt fear. The law is whether a reasonable officer in the same position, using the phrase 'the totality of those circumstances,' would have acted the same way and used the force the defendant did in this case."</p> <p>"The defendant fired his gun over the body of his partner," Lofton told the court at sentencing. "He did that in a residential neighborhood. He did that without saying a word. He did that despite Ms. Rusczyzk not saying a word. He did that despite the fact that she had nothing in her hands but a cell phone."</p> <p>On Friday, Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced Mohamed Noor to 12.5 years in prison, bringing some closure to a painful two-year legal odyssey.</p> <p>"This case has <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-so-much-taken-away-justine-damond-s-fiance-expresses-heartbreak-at-noor-sentencing" target="_blank"><strong>inflicted damage</strong></a> so vast and so far flung on so many people," Sweasy said at sentencing. "From obviously, the Rusczyzk family, the Damond family, the defendant's family, I am sure that's the case. Those who wrote letters in support of him. To the police department, the community, and the city."</p> <p><strong>What led to the guilty verdict?</strong></p> <p>The attorneys believe the trial hinged on a trio of factors. One, the early testimony of veteran Minneapolis homicide detectives who told jurors that something at the scene in one of the city’s quietest and safest neighborhoods didn’t add up with an unarmed woman being shot to death in her pajamas.</p> <p>"I think that cued them in where this was going," Lofton explained.</p> <p>Two, the state’s pair of expert witnesses who articulated how and why Noor was unreasonable in his assessment of the threat he and his partner Matthew Harrity faced at the end of the alley.</p> <p>"That was obviously a very important moment in the trial," said Sweasy.</p> <p>And three, the credibility of Noor on the stand, telling a story Lofton and Sweasy insist did not add up and differed significantly from Harrity’s version of events.</p> <p>“As far as what happened inside that car, we had the word of Officer Harrity and Harrity said at trial he couldn’t see a person," Lofton explained. "Couldn’t make out a man, woman, or child. It was a silhouette at best."</p> <p>And what if Mohamed Noor had come forward early on, before the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office convened a grand jury, and admitted he made a tragic miscalculation in fearing a potential ambush, would they have pursued murder charges?</p> <p>"You’d certainly have a very different case then," Lofton told us. "I think, potentially, if that had happened, you would be more in the manslaughter realm than third-degree murder and second-degree murder. But it would be in the manslaughter realm."</p> <p><strong>The role of race in the prosecution of Noor</strong></p> <p>"And for anyone who believes race and class had no place in the outcome,” said Abass Noor, Mohamed’s brother. “I need only to point you to the words of Amy Sweasy, the prosecutor, when she said, ‘her whole blonde hair and pink T-shirt, that was a threat to you?’ Had it been my mother in that alley, Amy Sweasy would never have said, ‘her whole blackness and her hijab that was a threat to you?’"</p> <p>In the hours immediately before and after sentencing, Noor’s family and supporters voiced their anger and frustration over what they claimed was a racist prosecution that turned the Somali-immigrant into a scapegoat for shoddy police training.</p> <p>Sweasy and Lofton’s response: It's not true. They were adamant that, despite some community skepticism, if the facts of this case were a white officer, an unarmed, black 911 caller in a troubled Minneapolis neighborhood, the rigorous investigation, prosecution, and verdict would have been the same.</p> <p>“Absolutely, in every way, shape, and form,” Sweasy told us.</p> <p><strong>Change after Noor’s sentence</strong></p> <p>“The primary concern of jurors who heard the testimony when I spoke to them after the verdict was, will there be changes? Change is needed.” At sentencing, Judge Kathryn Quaintance described jurors who knew next to nothing about the July 2017 shooting of Justine Rusczyzk Damond at the start of the trial, recognizing a troubled and maybe even a broken system after their deliberations.</p> <p>Prosecutors were optimistic something positive will eventually come out of the tragedy for a community that is just beginning to heal.</p> <p>“So there are always opportunities to be and do better," said Sweasy. "And I think that’s one of the positive legacies that will come out of Justine’s death and one that is very important for her family... will there be change and we’re already starting to see that. So out of this horrible and immense tragedy, hopefully, if some good can come, change will be that thing."</p> <p>Mohamed Noor's legal team tells FOX 9 they are disappointed in the 12-plus year prison sentence, have concerns with the process, and insist they are not done fighting for the former Minneapolis police officer. More News Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sunday cools off after sunny, warm weekend in Twin Cities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The weekend was full of sunshine and highs in the 90s! Until Sunday. What happened?</p><p>A cold front found it’s way across Minnesota brining in cloud cover, chilly (relatively speaking) temperatures, and even a little bit of rain.</p><p>Fear not!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-recipe-for-tackling-violent-crime-on-hennepin-ave" title="New recipe for tackling violent crime on Hennepin Ave." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/New_recipe_for_tackling_violent_crime_on_0_7368926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/New_recipe_for_tackling_violent_crime_on_0_7368926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/New_recipe_for_tackling_violent_crime_on_0_7368926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/New_recipe_for_tackling_violent_crime_on_0_7368926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/New_recipe_for_tackling_violent_crime_on_0_7368926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a small, windowless room inside the 1st Police Precinct in downtown Minneapolis, there is a stunning view of Hennepin Avenue. The perspective is from a dozen video monitors.  " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New recipe for tackling violent crime on Hennepin Ave.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Lyden, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a small, windowless room inside the 1st Police Precinct in downtown Minneapolis, there is a stunning view of Hennepin Avenue. The perspective is from a dozen video monitors. </p><p>On one of the larger screens, the camera zooms in for a close up of a man standing two and a half blocks away on Hennepin and 5th Street in front of the Cowles Center, smoking what appears to be crack cocaine. It’s 2 p.m. in the afternoon on a Tuesday. </p><p>Within a minute, a pair of Minneapolis Police Officers are on the screen approaching the suspect, who seems resigned to the choreography to come: A pat down, a search and if holding narcotics, an overnight stay in jail. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minneapolis-officer-lends-a-hand-in-flooded-kansas-calls-experience-humbling-" title="Minneapolis officer lends a hand in flooded Kansas, calls experience 'humbling'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Noor_prosecutors_reflect_on_former_Minne_0_7368908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Noor_prosecutors_reflect_on_former_Minne_0_7368908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Noor_prosecutors_reflect_on_former_Minne_0_7368908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Noor_prosecutors_reflect_on_former_Minne_0_7368908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Noor_prosecutors_reflect_on_former_Minne_0_7368908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of tornadoes hit the central plains this week, causing significant flooding and leading officials there to call on states like Minnesota for help." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis officer lends a hand in flooded Kansas, calls experience 'humbling'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Water levels remain dangerously high in much of the Midwest, leading officials there to call on neighboring states for help. </p><p>From Illinois to Arkansas, severe flooding has led to levee breaches and evacuations.</p><p>Many states now asking for help, calling on their neighbors to send in reinforcements.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static Featured Videos src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MPD watching Hennepin Ave."/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New recipe for tackling violent crime on Hennepin Ave.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noor-prosecutors-reflect-on-former-minneapolis-police-officer-s-murder-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="noor sentencing FULL KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Noor prosecutors reflect on former Minneapolis police officer's murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-officer-lends-a-hand-in-flooded-kansas-calls-experience-humbling-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/9-P-KANSAS%20FLOOD%20HELP_00.00.28.00_1560130604591.png_7368789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="John Elder"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis officer lends a hand in flooded Kansas, calls experience 'humbling'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-mpd-4th-precinct-inspector-increasing-communication-with-residents-staff"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/5%20P%204TH%20PRECINCT%20CRIME_KMSPfa5f_146.mxf_00.00.10.26_1560116778476.png_7368503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Inspector Pulphus"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New MPD 4th precinct inspector increasing communication with residents, staff</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-recipe-for-tackling-violent-crime-on-hennepin-ave" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/P%20DOWNTOWN%20CRIME%20_00.01.03.05_1560131775883.png_7368796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/P%20DOWNTOWN%20CRIME%20_00.01.03.05_1560131775883.png_7368796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/P%20DOWNTOWN%20CRIME%20_00.01.03.05_1560131775883.png_7368796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/P%20DOWNTOWN%20CRIME%20_00.01.03.05_1560131775883.png_7368796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/P%20DOWNTOWN%20CRIME%20_00.01.03.05_1560131775883.png_7368796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New recipe for tackling violent crime on Hennepin Ave.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noor-prosecutors-reflect-on-former-minneapolis-police-officer-s-murder-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Noor prosecutors reflect on former Minneapolis police officer's murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-officer-lends-a-hand-in-flooded-kansas-calls-experience-humbling-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/9-P-KANSAS%20FLOOD%20HELP_00.00.28.00_1560130604591.png_7368789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/9-P-KANSAS%20FLOOD%20HELP_00.00.28.00_1560130604591.png_7368789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/9-P-KANSAS%20FLOOD%20HELP_00.00.28.00_1560130604591.png_7368789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/9-P-KANSAS%20FLOOD%20HELP_00.00.28.00_1560130604591.png_7368789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/9-P-KANSAS%20FLOOD%20HELP_00.00.28.00_1560130604591.png_7368789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis officer lends a hand in flooded Kansas, calls experience 'humbling'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-president-jimmy-carter-returns-to-teach-sunday-school-after-hip-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter returns to teaching Sunday school after hip surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/overnight-road-closures-set-for-sections-of-i-35w-south-and-i-94e" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/10/HELP%20RE-DESIGN%20I-94_00.01.49.06_1502419981271_3904028_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/10/HELP%20RE-DESIGN%20I-94_00.01.49.06_1502419981271_3904028_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/10/HELP%20RE-DESIGN%20I-94_00.01.49.06_1502419981271_3904028_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/10/HELP%20RE-DESIGN%20I-94_00.01.49.06_1502419981271_3904028_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/10/HELP%20RE-DESIGN%20I-94_00.01.49.06_1502419981271_3904028_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Overnight road closures set for sections of I-35W South and I-94E</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 