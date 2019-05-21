No settlement reached between Jamar Clark's family, city of Minneapolis

- More than three years after Jamar Clark was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers during a struggle, Clark's family is still seeking monetary justice.

They have sued the city, and on Tuesday, the two sides sat down hoping to reach a settlement. However, they remain at an impasse.

Neither side can fully divulge what was talked about during the closed door mediation session, but Clark’s family has asked for the same amount of money - $20 million - the city recently gave to the heirs of Justine Rusczyzk Damond.

But, it appears Minneapolis city leaders may be balking at that idea.

John Dornik, attorney for the Clark family, said the city never made a counter offer on Tuesday.

“It’s something that’s not just money for the family, but the entire community. Since the city offered nothing today, you can tell how far apart we are,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jacob Frey wasn’t saying much about the closed-door settlement talks.

“We are in the process of trying to come to a resolution in best interest of everyone in the city,” he said.

Back in 2015, 24-year-old Jamar Clark was shot to death by Minneapolis police officers after an altercation outside a party on Plymouth Avenue North. The officers were never charged, and investigators said Clark had his hand on one officer’s gun when he was killed.

Justine Damond was fatally shot in 2017 after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her southwest Minneapolis home. Officer Mohamed Noor was recently convicted of murder in that case.

Clark’s loved ones and supporters have argued that regardless of the circumstances of the police shootings, the two lives should be worth the same amount of money.

Now, they’re preparing for a potential trial in federal court.

“There always can be negotiations…I think it’s worthwhile for everyone to do it,” said David Suro, another attorney for the Clark family.