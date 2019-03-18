< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. No prison time for teen driver in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, victim's family cries 'bogus' addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/no-prison-time-for-teen-driver-in-fatal-st-paul-hit-and-run-victim-s-family-cries-bogus-" addthis:title="No prison time for teen driver in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, victim's family cries 'bogus'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410655174.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410655174");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410655174_410658237_184008"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410655174_410658237_184008";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410658237","video":"570829","title":"No%20prison%20for%20teen%20driver%20in%20fatal%20hit-and-run","caption":"A%2017-year-old%20driver%20learned%20he%20will%20not%20serve%20a%20day%20in%20jail%20after%20killing%20a%20woman%20earlier%20this%20year%20in%20a%20hit-and-run%20crash%20in%20St.%20Paul.%20The%20victim%27s%20family%20is%20calling%20the%20decision%20%22bogus.%22","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FNo_prison_for_teen_driver_in_fatal_hit_a_0_7349239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FNo_prison_for_teen_driver_in_fatal_hit_and_run_570829_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654223494%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DmhgP8vDLfMuvcXFXMidmlHGUM44","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fno-prison-time-for-teen-driver-in-fatal-st-paul-hit-and-run-victim-s-family-cries-bogus-"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 09:31PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410655174_410658237_184008",video:"570829",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/No_prison_for_teen_driver_in_fatal_hit_a_0_7349239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%252017-year-old%2520driver%2520learned%2520he%2520will%2520not%2520serve%2520a%2520day%2520in%2520jail%2520after%2520killing%2520a%2520woman%2520earlier%2520this%2520year%2520in%2520a%2520hit-and-run%2520crash%2520in%2520St.%2520Paul.%2520The%2520victim%2527s%2520family%2520is%2520calling%2520the%2520decision%2520%2522bogus.%2522",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/03/No_prison_for_teen_driver_in_fatal_hit_and_run_570829_1800.mp4?Expires=1654223494&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=mhgP8vDLfMuvcXFXMidmlHGUM44",eventLabel:"No%20prison%20for%20teen%20driver%20in%20fatal%20hit-and-run-410658237",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fno-prison-time-for-teen-driver-in-fatal-st-paul-hit-and-run-victim-s-family-cries-bogus-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Maury Glover, FOX 9
Posted Jun 03 2019 09:16PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 09:31PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 09:47PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410655174-395635427" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410655174" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A 17-year-old driver learned he will not serve a day in jail after killing a woman earlier this year in a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/17-year-old-suspect-identified-in-st-paul-hit-and-run-that-killed-young-mother">hit-and-run crash in St. Paul</a>. The ruling rocked the family of Taressa Wilson-Snyder, the young mother who died in the incident.</p><p>"Bogus,” said Sarah Wilson, Taressa’s mother. “That's exactly what I called it. It was bogus."</p><p>Wearing a t-shirt with her daughter's picture on it, Wilson says she is still trying to find justice.</p><p>“He got grounded for killing my daughter,” said Wilson. “He got grounded. He can still live his life and do what he wants to do. My daughter can't do that."</p><p>A judge sentenced the 17-year-old driver who struck and killed Taressa to four years in prison, but the sentence was stayed as long as the teen follows the terms of his probation until he is 21 years old.</p><p>The judge cited the teen's age and lack of a prior criminal record as some of the reasons for the stayed sentence, but Taressa’s family says it’s a slap on the wrist.</p><p>"How am I supposed to explain that to her daughter that the man who killed her is walking scot free?" said Wilson.</p><p>Prosecutors say the teen admitted to police he hit Taressa near Maryland Avenue East and Desoto Street while driving back from a friend's house back in March, but he panicked and left the scene.</p><p>At the sentencing, the teen was in tears as he apologized for what happened, but the Taressa’s family doesn't believe he is sorry.</p><p>"I don't want your apology,” said Wilson. “I want you behind bars. There is no apology that will bring my daughter back. Ever."</p><p>Family members say Taressa’s daughter recently turned six years old and spent the day crying because her mother wasn't there. Video Courtesy: Nikkie Trebesch" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crews respond to fire at TimberCreek Furniture in Shakopee, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fire crews are responding to a fire at a furniture store in Shakopee, Minnesota Monday night. </p><p>Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman said at 9:18 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at TimberCreek Furniture on the 1000 block of 1st Avenue East. The fire appeared to be in the back half of the building.</p><p>The cause of the fire is still under investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world" title="14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/14_year_old_boy_bakes_and_sells_3_500_cu_0_7349163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/14_year_old_boy_bakes_and_sells_3_500_cu_0_7349163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/14_year_old_boy_bakes_and_sells_3_500_cu_0_7349163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/14_year_old_boy_bakes_and_sells_3_500_cu_0_7349163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/14_year_old_boy_bakes_and_sells_3_500_cu_0_7349163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 14-year-old Minnesota boy baked his way to Disney World through selling cupcakes and made enough money to take his whole family with him." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 14-year-old Minnesota boy baked his way to Disney World through selling cupcakes and made enough money to take his whole family with him. </p><p>Over the course of a year, Isaiah Tuckett, of Madison, baked around 3,500 cupcakes to raise about $5,000 to take his mother, father, brother, sister, sister-in-law, nephew and uncle to Disney World. </p><p>“It was really exciting,” Tuckett said. “I was glad that it was everyone, and I felt like everyone was happy that they got to go.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/metropolitan-airports-commission-replaces-customer-service-workers-at-msp-airport" title="Metropolitan Airports Commission replaces customer service workers at MSP Airport" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Staffing_changes_at_MSP_Airport_0_7348922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Staffing_changes_at_MSP_Airport_0_7348922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Staffing_changes_at_MSP_Airport_0_7348922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Staffing_changes_at_MSP_Airport_0_7348922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/Staffing_changes_at_MSP_Airport_0_7348922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Starting Monday, the people who greet you at the beginning of the security lines and help you with your baggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are coming from a new company, and the workers who used to have those jobs are not happy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metropolitan Airports Commission replaces customer service workers at MSP Airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tim Blotz, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you are flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, you might notice some changes starting Monday. </p><p>The people who greet you at the beginning of the security lines and help you with your baggage are coming from a new company, and the workers who used to have those jobs are not happy. </p><p>They are all union workers who are now out of their jobs with a vendor at MSP Airport called G2. Starting Monday, the workers who direct travelers to the proper security line and help them with their baggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are all working for a new non-union company called IHS. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crews-respond-to-fire-at-timbercreek-furniture-in-shakopee-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/TimberCreek%20furniture%20fire%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png_7349278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TimberCreek furniture fire KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crews respond to fire at TimberCreek Furniture in Shakopee, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-prison-time-for-teen-driver-in-fatal-st-paul-hit-and-run-victim-s-family-cries-bogus-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="woman killed in st paul hit and run_1552960787779.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No prison time for teen driver in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, victim's family cries 'bogus'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Over the course of a year, Isaiah Tuckett, of Madison, baked around 3,500 cupcakes to raise about $5,000 to take his mother, father, brother, sister, sister-in-law, nephew and uncle to Disney World. (Photo Courtesy: Isaiah Tuckett)" title="THUMB BAKING FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/metropolitan-airports-commission-replaces-customer-service-workers-at-msp-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/7P%20MSP%20WORKERS%20FIRED%20_00.00.15.25_1559610663395.png_7348924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7P MSP WORKERS FIRED _00.00.15.25_1559610663395.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Metropolitan Airports Commission replaces customer service workers at MSP Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>No prison time for teen driver in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, victim's family cries 'bogus'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Over&#x20;the&#x20;course&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;year&#x2c;&#x20;Isaiah&#x20;Tuckett&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Madison&#x2c;&#x20;baked&#x20;around&#x20;3&#x2c;500&#x20;cupcakes&#x20;to&#x20;raise&#x20;about&#x20;&#x24;5&#x2c;000&#x20;to&#x20;take&#x20;his&#x20;mother&#x2c;&#x20;father&#x2c;&#x20;brother&#x2c;&#x20;sister&#x2c;&#x20;sister-in-law&#x2c;&#x20;nephew&#x20;and&#x20;uncle&#x20;to&#x20;Disney&#x20;World&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Isaiah&#x20;Tuckett&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/metropolitan-airports-commission-replaces-customer-service-workers-at-msp-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/7P%20MSP%20WORKERS%20FIRED%20_00.00.15.25_1559610663395.png_7348924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/7P%20MSP%20WORKERS%20FIRED%20_00.00.15.25_1559610663395.png_7348924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/7P%20MSP%20WORKERS%20FIRED%20_00.00.15.25_1559610663395.png_7348924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/7P%20MSP%20WORKERS%20FIRED%20_00.00.15.25_1559610663395.png_7348924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/7P%20MSP%20WORKERS%20FIRED%20_00.00.15.25_1559610663395.png_7348924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metropolitan Airports Commission replaces customer service workers at MSP Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnehaha-academy-football-athlete-fights-for-appeal-to-play-senior-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/9%20P%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20RECRUIT%20APPEAL_00.00.01.20_1559607986875.png_7348746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/9%20P%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20RECRUIT%20APPEAL_00.00.01.20_1559607986875.png_7348746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/9%20P%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20RECRUIT%20APPEAL_00.00.01.20_1559607986875.png_7348746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/9%20P%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20RECRUIT%20APPEAL_00.00.01.20_1559607986875.png_7348746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/9%20P%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20RECRUIT%20APPEAL_00.00.01.20_1559607986875.png_7348746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnehaha Academy football athlete fights for appeal to play senior season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/3m-open-to-bring-pga-s-stars-to-blaine" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper More Stories 