New Dakota Co. program through Lyft helping people with disabilites get to work addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/new-dakota-co-program-through-lyft-helping-people-with-disabilites-get-to-work" addthis:title="New Dakota Co. program through Lyft helping people with disabilites get to work"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412584698.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412584698");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412584698-412583784"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412584698-412583784" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/343GY300.MXF_00.12.31.02_1560477896606_7395286_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Sarah Danik, FOX 9
Posted Jun 13 2019 09:14PM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - When most of us order rides on apps like Lyft, we’re probably doing it for the added convenience and we’re probably only doing it once in a while. But for a group of people in Dakota County, it’s opening up a whole new world – and some say changing lives. </p> <p>It’s a lesson in travel being taught in Dakota County.</p> <p>“Then you can choose the kind of car you want,” demonstrated Brittany Hoff, Dakota County travel trainer. “You can see there is a driver three minutes away from here to pick you up.”</p> <p>And the time put in learning about how to use Lyft is paying off.</p> <p>“It allows them to get out and have a job and get there just like anyone else would get to their job,” said Hoff.</p> <p>This spring, the county kicked off a program years in the making called Lyft Pilot. They teamed up with the rideshare company in a new way to help those with disabilities get to and from work.</p> <p>“Historically, folks with disabilities have had a lot of barriers when it comes to getting work, so when we looked at what is preventing folks from getting jobs, one thing that came out of that was that transportation was a barrier,” said Robyn Bernardy, transportation coordinator for Dakota County.</p> <p>With the program, there are no special cars involved, and the Lyft drivers don’t know anything is different. “The riders love that aspect of it that the drivers don’t know they’re someone with a disability and that this is paid for by the county. They are just another rider.”</p> <p>It’s been a game changer for Merrilynn Miller.</p> <p>“It’s been really great, I’m so fortunate to have it,” she told us.</p> <p>She was taking public transportation to her job but found it wasn’t helping her get where she needed to go on time.</p> <p>“It would be like two hours before I’d get home, and I’m less than five minutes away,” Miller added.</p> <p>Now, Miller has more flexibility and independence and since she's started using Lyft, she's never looked back.</p> <p>“It’s a great program, I’m just so blessed,” Miller says.</p> <p>The riders are also taught to think about their safety, like making sure the license plate matches the Lyft driver and making sure they’re the driver who that's supposed to be picking them up.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 