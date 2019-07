- The leader of a downtown neighborhood group is calling on the City of Minneapolis to up its police force after a Sunday morning homicide in the North Loop.

Officers were called just before 2 p.m. to Washington Avenue and North 1st Avenue for reports of gunshots. At the scene, a sergeant found a man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

The victim wasn't breathing and had no pulse when police found him. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It all happened in a neighborhood that, according to the Minneapolis Police Department's Crime Map, has had only fifteen aggravated assaults in the last eighteen months. Sunday's shooting death is the first homicide in the area in that same time period.

The chair of the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association says more is sure to come unless the city council gets behind adding police officers.

Joe Tamburino says, "This city council needs to get behind increasing the force and making sure downtown gets the proper patrol because downtown is the whole economic engine for this area."

Tamburino believes the incident is spillover from a crime hot spot not far from here: Hennepin Avenue between roughly 3rd and 6th streets -- an area where after only a few minutes of our cameras rolling, we witnessed police taking someone away.

"Right now, other than Lisa Goodman in the city council, no one on the city council wants to increase the police force," said Tamburino. "In fact, the council member who represents this district, Steve Fletcher, has even stated in five or ten years we would have less of a police force."

An unacceptable stance if you ask Tamburino with Sunday morning's homicide being a perfect example of why.

"We’ve had three homicides in downtown since Memorial Day," he says. "That’s about 35 days. Why is that acceptable?”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward. You can also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).