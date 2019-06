- A motorcyclist is receiving treatment after he was hit by a stray bullet along a county road south of Carver, Minnesota, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

The sheriff says it happened Tuesday evening at County Road 40 and Homestead Road. A group was doing target practice on a property near the intersection as a group of bikers rode by.

A stray bullet hit one of the motorcyclists, who was heading southwest on County Road 40.

"He was able to get slowed down and pulled over safely to the side of the road and then the party that he was riding with, they realized what had happened and called for emergency services," said Sheriff Kamerud.

Crews took the injured man to Hennepin County Medical Center. His injuries are unknown at this time.

The case is still under investigation.

Sheriff Kamerud says the case highlights the importance of firearms safety and having awareness of what is beyond a target.