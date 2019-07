- A motorcyclist was killed in a chain reaction crash Tuesday on Highway 95 in North Branch, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the four-vehicle crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 95 and 392nd Street.

According to the State Patrol, a Dodge Ram, driven by a 26-year-old Cambridge man, was traveling west on Highway 95 when it struck a Chevy Cruze, driven by a 57-year-old Stanchfield man. The impact pushed the Chevy Cruze into the eastbound lanes of the highway, where it struck a Honda motorcycle.

The Dodge Ram then struck a Honda Fit, driven by a 62-year-old North Branch man, that was waiting in the near westbound lane of the highway to turn left onto 392nd Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 58-year-old Larry Michael Cooper of North Branch, was killed in the crash.

The drivers of the Dodge Ram and the Chevy Cruze suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Fit was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.