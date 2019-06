- Nurses reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Children's Hospitals of Minnesota, withdrawing their plans to strike.

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Saturday that, after negotiation teams met for an over 21-hour session, the two "cooperated to jointly address issues, including the cost of health insurance" for nurses.

According to the MNA, after authorizing a strike, the hospital agreed to "cap the rate of increase of the most comprehensive insurance plan to match the increase the employer must pay." Children's also agreed to pay 70 percent of the dollar increase in rates while nurses would pay 30 percent.

Additionally, the hospital agreed to provide Children's nurses with the largest wage increases they have seen in a decade - raises of about 3% / 3% / 2.25% for 2019, 2020, 2021.

The MNA will vote to ratify the agreement on Thursday, June 20.