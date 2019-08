- A St. Paul attorney is fighting to release the names of more than 1,200 former Boy Scout leaders accused of sex abuse.

The 1,538 case files are evidence used in a case that was settled in 2014.

Now five years later, the victim’s attorney, Jeff Anderson, made an unprecedented request Tuesday to have those files unsealed in Ramsey County District Court.

Anderson claims to know that at least 12 of the individuals still work with children.

He believes their names need to be released to protect more kids from being victimized.

“They might be in teaching, they might be in ministry... we know they’re in other youth-serving organizations. If they did it before, they’re likely to do it again, and we don’t think the kids are safe,” Anderson said in a news conference Tuesday.