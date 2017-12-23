FOUND: Missing woman and 3-year-old daughter found safe

- UPDATE: The mother and daughter have been found safe, authorities announced Saturday morning.

The Little Falls Police Department is asking for help finding a 23-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter after they went missing Friday afternoon.

Rachel Elizabeth Brady-Schaeffel and her daughter Alaina Marie Kiley were last seen visiting social services around 2:30 p.m., and authorities have been unable to locate them.

There are health concerns for Alaina Marie, and authorities are concerned for their welfare. According to police, they may be traveling with Rachel’s parents, Jason Michael Brady, 41, and Kimberly Jo Brady, 42. They are believed to be traveling in a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with Minnesota license plate 375PVA.

Alaina was last seen wearing light gray pants with stripes down both legs, a gray shirt with pink sleeves, a light blue coat with pink accents and pink snow pants and a Smurf hat. Rachel is described as 4’09”, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you think you have seen them or have information regarding their whereabouts please contact Little Falls police at 320-632-9233 or dial 911.

