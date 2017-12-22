MISSING: 60-year-old truck driver from Montevideo, Minn.

- The Montevideo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck driver who has been missing since Dec. 16.

Richard Loren Ridens, 60, told his family he had been in the hospital in Tennessee. He dropped his trailer off in the Twin Cities metro and used his credit card on Dec. 16. He was reportedly heading to the St. Cloud area and his cell phone was last pinged near St. Joseph.

Authorities say it is not like him no to keep in contact with family.

Ridens is driving a 2010 White Volvo semi-tractor with the Minnesota license plate PAN8398. The truck has the words “Waynes Transport” on the back and unit number 288 on the front fenders. It does not have a trailer.

Ridens is 6’2” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ridens whereabouts is asked to call the Montevideo Police Department at 320-269-8808.

