- UPDATE: Levoris Robinson has been found safe, according to Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis police are asking the public's help to find a missing, vulnerable child.

Levoris Jerry Robinson, 12, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4400 block of Humboldt Avenue North. Officials say Robinson is in need of his medications.

Robinson is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall and 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, thin winter jacket with a red lining.