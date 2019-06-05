< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Minnesota to license assisted-living homes, at long last for advocates fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Minnesota to license assisted-living homes, at long last for advocates&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-to-license-assisted-living-homes-at-long-last-for-advocates" data-title="Minnesota to license assisted-living homes, at long last for advocates" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-to-license-assisted-living-homes-at-long-last-for-advocates" addthis:title="Minnesota to license assisted-living homes, at long last for advocates"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411027594.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411027594");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411027594_411034929_193545"></div> <script>$(function(){var 05 2019 06:17PM By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jun 05 2019 05:33PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 05 2019 06:17PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 06:19PM CDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411027594-411027952" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7V%20CAPITOL%20ELDER%20CARE%20ABUSE%20_00.00.09.02_1559774205398.png_7355695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411027594" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Advocates for elder justice cheered Wednesday as Gov. Tim Walz promoted a new state law that makes Minnesota the final state in the U.S. to begin licensing assisted-living facilities.</p><p>The law also spells out how families can install hidden cameras in a loved one’s room to catch suspected abuse or neglect. And it provides more funding to two state agencies to enforce new licensing requirements.</p><p>Walz signed the regulations into law in late May, but held a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday at the Minnesota World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Conference in Brooklyn Center. There, he promised that the state would better protect its seniors.</p><p>“It’s always difficult. There will be some fits and starts but I think the commitment to getting it right is one that we’ll just keep until we perfect it,” Walz told reporters after the ceremony.</p><p>The legislation was a bipartisan effort between the House and Senate. Elder justice advocates have been pushing for the changes for more than two years.</p><p>“It’s hard to talk about what your parents went through or what your spouse went through, and thankfully, they did that,” said Kris Sundberg, president of Elder Voice Family Advocates. Sundberg said she was inspired to join the effort after her own father’s body was left in his room for seven days without a welfare check three years ago.</p><p>During one recent week, Minnesota had 469 cases of suspected elder abuse, she said.</p><p>Jan Malcolm, the state’s health commissioner, described Minnesota’s current assisted living regulations as a “patchwork quilt” that left a lot of holes.</p><p>The Health Department will start developing new regulations in July to comply with the law, and the rules will be subject to a public comment period, Malcolm said.</p><p>“Certainly with legislation as complicated as this, we expect we’ll be making improvements in future years,” she told reporters. “We’ll learn as we go. But this is an incredibly important first step.”</p><p>Until this year, the legislation sputtered. But Patti Cullen, chief executive of Care Providers of Minnesota, one of the major associations of assisted-living facilities, said her group supports the new law.</p><p>“I think Minnesota should be proud, when I look at what all the other states have, that we passed something that is really setting the stage for the nation,” Cullen said. She predicted the state would be able to handle the new licensing process by August 2021, when all providers must be licensed.</p><p>However, Cullen said some providers will face several thousands of dollars in new licensing fees and staffing requirements. They may pass those costs on to clients, Cullen said.</p><p>The law also allows families to put cameras in a loved one’s room without telling officials at the facility. Starting in January, families will have to notify the state’s long-term care ombudsman at the Health Department before installing the camera. That will ensure that the resident has agreed to it, said state Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Marys Point.</p><p>“Knowing that the cameras are in there as a possibility will prevent a lot of what has been happening,” Housley said.</p><p>Families would have to notify the facility if the camera remains installed for 14 days.</p><p>Housley’s mother died in February after a struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Paul City Council denies historic status for church facing demolition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Decisions by the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday may allow a local school to move forward with plans for a nearly century-old former church.</p><p>First, the council denied allowing the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church historic site status. Second, the council approved variances granted for redevelopment of the former church on Como Avenue.</p><p>The Twin Cities German Immersion School, which bought the 92-year-old church in 2013 along with the attached school building, says it needs more space for its facilities and hopes to tear down the structure to create more classroom space. During the council meeting on Wednesday, school leaders shared their vision for the former church.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/men-who-used-beer-to-save-man-s-life-honored-by-st-paul-police" title="Men who used beer to save man's life honored by St. Paul Police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Men_who_used_beer_to_save_man_s_life_hon_0_7357622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Men_who_used_beer_to_save_man_s_life_hon_0_7357622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Men_who_used_beer_to_save_man_s_life_hon_0_7357622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Men_who_used_beer_to_save_man_s_life_hon_0_7357622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Men_who_used_beer_to_save_man_s_life_hon_0_7357622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sometimes being a hero is more than just being in the right place at the right time." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Men who used beer to save man's life honored by St. Paul Police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sometimes being a hero is more than just being in the right place at the right time.</p><p>FOX 9 first met Jason Gaebel and Kwame Anderson last summer after they noticed a man threatening to take his own life by jumping from the Earl Street Bridge onto I-94 below .</p><p>“I feel honored,” said Anderson. “I feel like I’m on Cloud 9. It’s the best day of my life to help someone in need.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-arlington-a-s-player-with-cancer-takes-ceremonial-trip-around-bases" title="Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A former Arlington A’s player who was told he has six months to live touched them all Wednesday night, taking a ceremonial trip around the bases during FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour.  " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former Arlington A’s player who was told he has six months to live touched them all Wednesday night, taking a ceremonial trip around the bases during FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour . </p><p>The Town Ball Tour spent the day in Arlington Wednesday for the Arlington A’s game against the St. Clair Wood Ducks. </p><p>Arlington native and former A’s player Kim Gleiden was told by Mayo Clinic doctors that he has cancer and only six months to live, so his friends and family helped facilitate one more trip around the bases before the game. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span 