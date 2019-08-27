< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Minnesota teacher brings attention to Amazon rainforest wildfires in Bolivia 27 2019 09:46PM By Hannah Flood, FOX 9
Posted Aug 27 2019 08:09PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 27 2019 09:46PM CDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 06:57AM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke rises from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on August 27, 2019. (JOAO LAET/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Smoke rises from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on August 27, 2019. (JOAO LAET/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425911718-425911775" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke rises from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on August 27, 2019. (JOAO LAET/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Smoke rises from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on August 27, 2019. (JOAO LAET/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425911718" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - More than 2.5 million acres of the Amazon rainforest has been destroyed due to wildfires raging through Brazil and Boliva.</p><p>The area that has been impacted is about the size of the state of Connecticut.</p><p>A Bolivia native who teaches at a school in St. Louis Park says while the media has focused on the fires burning in Brazil she wants people to know that the fires are also destroying tropical forests in Bolivia.</p><p>"We are in need. The vastness of this fire is great. It's effecting land, people, a ton of animals," Ingrid Brown said.</p><p>She said family still living in Bolivia tells her there are protests across the country organized by people who are calling on the government there to declare the fires a disaster rather than an emergency so the country can receive international aid.</p><p>"It feels super sad because they are people like you and me and this is one of the areas that provides oxygen for the world and 500 species of animals that are there," Brown said.</p><p>Brown says while it can be hard to navigate how to keep up with the news in a foreign country, she recommends searching #SOSBolivia on social media to see what organizations on the ground there are posting about.</p><p>She also recommended checking out a nonprofit called <a href="https://cepad.org/">CEPAD</a>, following the account <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1rVyGKH0_a/?igshid=1f2waolr1syqi ">Rios de Pie</a> on Facebook and Instagram or checking out <a class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/darwin-minn-celebrates-weird-al-yankovic-s-state-fair-show-with-new-weird-alley-street-sign" title="Darwin, Minn. celebrates Weird Al Yankovic's State Fair show with new 'Weird Alley' street sign" data-articleId="425919541" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Darwin__Minn__celebrates_Weird_Al_Yankov_0_7621091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Darwin__Minn__celebrates_Weird_Al_Yankov_0_7621091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Darwin__Minn__celebrates_Weird_Al_Yankov_0_7621091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Darwin__Minn__celebrates_Weird_Al_Yankov_0_7621091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Darwin__Minn__celebrates_Weird_Al_Yankov_0_7621091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The tiny town of Darwin, Minn. already knows how to spin a good yard, but Tuesday they got to celebrate a common thread they share with the man who makes some of music’s most popular parodies." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Darwin, Minn. celebrates Weird Al Yankovic's State Fair show with new 'Weird Alley' street sign</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The tiny town of Darwin, Minn. already knows how to spin a good yard, but Tuesday they got to celebrate a common thread they share with the man who makes some of music’s most popular parodies.</p><p>“It’s a big thing and we’re honored to be here and take part in this,” said Darwin Mayor Josh Johnson. </p><p>In 1989, Weird Al Yankovic put Darwin’s enormous ball of yarn on the map with a song called “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minneapolis-mounted-patrol-mourns-loss-of-police-horse-diego" title="Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego" data-articleId="425919109" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Minneapolis_Mounted_Patrol_mourns_loss_o_0_7621217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Minneapolis_Mounted_Patrol_mourns_loss_o_0_7621217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Minneapolis_Mounted_Patrol_mourns_loss_o_0_7621217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Minneapolis_Mounted_Patrol_mourns_loss_o_0_7621217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Minneapolis_Mounted_Patrol_mourns_loss_o_0_7621217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After serving a decade with Minneapolis Police Mounted Patrol, the department is saying goodbye to one of their police horses, which recently passed away." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After serving a decade with Minneapolis Police Mounted Patrol, the department is saying goodbye to one of their police horses, which recently passed away.</p><p>Twenty-five miles west of the busy city, sadness meets the countryside’s beauty at the Minneapolis Police Department’s horse barn.</p><p>“He was probably the bravest horse we have on the unit, he was fearless,” said Minneapolis Police Officer Aaron Morrison. “If he trusted his rider he would jump off the cliff for you. He was just one of those kind of horses.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/president-approves-disaster-declaration-for-wisconsin-s-mid-july-severe-weather" title="President approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin's mid-July severe weather" data-articleId="425905398" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Damage in Balsam Lake, Wis. | Credit: Ashley O Connell" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin's mid-July severe weather</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 07:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin, which was impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and straight line winds in mid-July, according to a press release.</p><p>With the disaster declaration, federal funding will be available to state, tribal and local governments for emergency work and repairs.</p><p>Severe weather from July 18 to July 20 impacted multiple counties across Wisconsin including Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca, and Wood and the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/darwin-minn-celebrates-weird-al-yankovic-s-state-fair-show-with-new-weird-alley-street-sign"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Weird%20Alley%20formatted_1566956721397.jpg_7621208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Weird Al's popularity in Darwin, Minn. knows no bounds. They officially named a path after him for his role in promoting their record-breaking ball of twine. (Weird Al Yankovic/Twitter)" title="Weird Alley"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Darwin, Minn. celebrates Weird Al Yankovic's State Fair show with new 'Weird Alley' street sign</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-mounted-patrol-mourns-loss-of-police-horse-diego"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department" title="diego_MPD_1566956550203.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-teacher-brings-attention-to-amazon-rainforest-wildfires-in-bolivia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Smoke rises from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on August 27, 2019. (JOAO LAET/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Amazon Wildfires_GETTY"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota teacher brings attention to Amazon rainforest wildfires in Bolivia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/political-strategist-s-alleged-affair-with-congresswoman-omar-leads-to-divorce-filing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center responding to negative comments by President Trump that were directed at the freshmen House Democrats. Most Recent

Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego

Minnesota teacher brings attention to Amazon rainforest wildfires in Bolivia

President approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin's mid-July severe weather

Political strategist's alleged affair with Congresswoman Omar leads to divorce filing

New app will give U of M students rewards points for attending athletic events https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-teacher-brings-attention-to-amazon-rainforest-wildfires-in-bolivia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke&#x20;rises&#x20;from&#x20;forest&#x20;fires&#x20;in&#x20;Altamira&#x2c;&#x20;Para&#x20;state&#x2c;&#x20;Brazil&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;JOAO&#x20;LAET&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota teacher brings attention to Amazon rainforest wildfires in Bolivia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-approves-disaster-declaration-for-wisconsin-s-mid-july-severe-weather" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Damage&#x20;in&#x20;Balsam&#x20;Lake&#x2c;&#x20;Wis&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ashley&#x20;O&#x20;Connell" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin's mid-July severe weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/political-strategist-s-alleged-affair-with-congresswoman-omar-leads-to-divorce-filing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="UNITED&#x20;STATES&#x20;-&#x20;JULY&#x20;15&#x3a;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Ilhan&#x20;Omar&#x2c;&#x20;D-Minn&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;conducts&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Visitor&#x20;Center&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;negative&#x20;comments&#x20;by&#x20;President&#x20;Trump&#x20;that&#x20;were&#x20;directed&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;freshmen&#x20;House&#x20;Democrats&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;Tom&#x20;Williams&#x2f;CQ&#x20;Roll&#x20;Call&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Political strategist's alleged affair with Congresswoman Omar leads to divorce filing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-app-will-give-u-of-m-students-rewards-points-for-attending-athletic-events" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> 