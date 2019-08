- Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair crushed a record on Friday.

The fair set a new daily attendance record for the second Friday with 209,789 people cruising through the gates. This broke the previous record, 187,066 in 2017, for the day by more than 22,000 people.

Friday's attendance is now the highest attendance for the fair so far this year.

Two-thirds of the way through, the total state fair attendance sits at 1,430,156. To break the all-time record, which was set at 2,046,533 in 2018, the fair would have to average 205,460 over the final three days of the event.

The fair wraps on Labor Day.