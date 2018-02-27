Minnesota ranked 2nd best state in nation, behind Iowa

- Minnesota is the second best state in the nation, according to a new study by U.S. News and World Report.

Iowa took first, outranking Minnesota in infrastructure, health care, education and the economy. Minnesota was No. 2 in quality of life and No. 3 in the opportunities it offers people.

“This study reaffirms what Minnesotans have always known: our state is one of the very best places in the country to live, work, and raise a family,” Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement. “However, we have more work to do build an even better Minnesota. I look forward to working with the Legislature this session to ensure Minnesota remains a leader in education, economic opportunity, health care, reliable infrastructure, and a high quality of life for all who call our state home.”

The study uses more than two years of data to measure how well states are performing for their citizens. Health care and education were the two most heavily weighted categories that determined the rankings, followed by economy, opportunity, infrastructure, public safety, fiscal stability, quality of life.

U.S. News and World Report releases a Best States ranking every year. Last year, Minnesota ranked third.