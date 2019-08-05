< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story422352353" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422352353" data-article-version="1.0">Minnesota Immigration & Latinx leaders respond to El Paso shooting</h1>
</header> data-article-id="422352353" data-article-version="1.0">Minnesota Immigration & Latinx leaders respond to El Paso shooting</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-422352353" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Minnesota Immigration & Latinx leaders respond to El Paso shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-latinx-community-responds-to-el-paso-shooting" data-title="Minnesota Immigration & Latinx leaders respond to El Paso shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-latinx-community-responds-to-el-paso-shooting" addthis:title="Minnesota Immigration & Latinx leaders respond to El Paso shooting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422352353.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422352353");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422352353_422365661_159845"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422352353_422365661_159845";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422365661","video":"591725","title":"Minnesota%20latinx%20community%20responds%20to%20El%20Paso%20shooting","caption":"Part%20of%20Minnesota%27s%20latinx%20community%20responds%20to%20the%20recent%20mass%20shooting%20in%20El%20Paso%2C%20Texas%2C%20that%20is%20being%20investigated%20as%20a%20possible%20hate%20crime.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FMinnesota_latinx_community_responds_to_E_0_7575141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FMinnesota_latinx_community_responds_to_El_Paso_s_591725_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659667631%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DBmru-WiI5HN7jT1bs80coYKNOAk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fminnesota-latinx-community-responds-to-el-paso-shooting"}},"createDate":"Aug 05 2019 09:47PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422352353_422365661_159845",video:"591725",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/Minnesota_latinx_community_responds_to_E_0_7575141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Part%2520of%2520Minnesota%2527s%2520latinx%2520community%2520responds%2520to%2520the%2520recent%2520mass%2520shooting%2520in%2520El%2520Paso%252C%2520Texas%252C%2520that%2520is%2520being%2520investigated%2520as%2520a%2520possible%2520hate%2520crime.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/05/Minnesota_latinx_community_responds_to_El_Paso_s_591725_1800.mp4?Expires=1659667631&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Bmru-WiI5HN7jT1bs80coYKNOAk",eventLabel:"Minnesota%20latinx%20community%20responds%20to%20El%20Paso%20shooting-422365661",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fminnesota-latinx-community-responds-to-el-paso-shooting"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-latinx-community-responds-to-el-paso-shooting">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:25PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:55PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/9%20P%20-%20MASS%20SHOOTING%20FOLO%20LATINX%20COMMUNITY_00.00.28.19_1565059933392.png_7574984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422352353-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/9%20P%20-%20MASS%20SHOOTING%20FOLO%20LATINX%20COMMUNITY_00.00.28.19_1565059933392.png_7574984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422352353-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="9 P - MASS SHOOTING FOLO LATINX COMMUNITY_00.00.28.19_1565059933392.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/10V%20LATINX%20LEADERS%20SPEAK%20OUT_00.00.34.13_1565059933539.png_7574985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422352353-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="10V LATINX LEADERS SPEAK OUT_00.00.34.13_1565059933539.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422352353-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-latinx-community-responds-to-el-paso-shooting" data-title="MN Latinx leaders respond to El Paso shooting" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-latinx-community-responds-to-el-paso-shooting" addthis:title="MN Latinx leaders respond to El Paso shooting" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/minnesota-latinx-community-responds-to-el-paso-shooting";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Iris\x20Perez\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422352353" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Here in Minnesota, many are still reeling after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. After the attack, immigrants and Latinx are especially on high alert.</p><p>According to the pew research center there are at least 276,000 hispanics who call Minnesota home. <br> More than 60 percent of them were born in the U.S. </p><p>Now, one woman says the call she feels to protect the community rings louder than ever before. </p><p>Emilia Gonzalez Avalos is the Executive Director of NAVIGATE MN/Unidos MN, a group dedicated to helping the Latinx community build power for gender, racial and economic justice.</p><p>"There's a story being told about Latinos that is not true," said Gonzalez Avalos as she reflected on the labels cast on the Latinx community in her Minneapolis office. </p><p>"It's a story about us not told by us, and we have an opportunity to keep building resilience, that's the story we're holding hard onto," she said.</p><p>After the shooting, Gonzalez Avalos added another layer of outreach to the nonprofit group: safety drills. </p><p>"Families feel like they're walking with a target on their back, and with this enhanced action of disdain and disregard for life with brown people, it just feels like another target," she said.</p><p>According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, two<a href="https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map?state=MN&ideology=white-nationalist"> white nationalist groups</a> operate in Minnesota, among a total of 12 hate groups rooted here as of last year.</p><p>Meanwhile, in St. Paul, The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota has had to call the FBI twice this year.</p><p>Two hate groups have threatened the law center so far. One even demanded to be let in, banging on the door and standing outside for hours.</p><p>"We are having to take security measures for the first time this year that we just never had to before. That's been really an important piece of fallout of the negative messages some people insist on sending out about immigrants," said Lenore Millibergity, Interim Executive Director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. </p><p>The recent shootings now move law center leaders to call for an end to hate speech and violence that has left marginalized communities in peril - peril Gonzalez Avalos never wants to see unfold in Minnesota.</p><p>"When we have people flooding over in southern Minnesota, we show up for each other. We help each other get our cars out of the snow, we check on our neighbors. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/___It_was_crazy_____Minnesota_high_schoo_0_7583020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/___It_was_crazy_____Minnesota_high_schoo_0_7583020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/___It_was_crazy_____Minnesota_high_schoo_0_7583020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/___It_was_crazy_____Minnesota_high_schoo_0_7583020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/___It_was_crazy_____Minnesota_high_schoo_0_7583020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Seventeen-year-old to-be junior at Minnehaha Academy, Chet Holmgren, went viral on Wednesday after a video posted on Twitter showed him dribbling past two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry for a dunk at a prestigious basketball camp." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘It was crazy': Minnesota high school basketball player goes viral after dunking on Steph Curry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hannah Flood, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seventeen-year-old to-be junior at Minnehaha Academy, Chet Holmgren, went viral on Wednesday after a video posted on Twitter showed him dribbling past two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry for a dunk at a prestigious basketball camp.</p><p>"It's kind of like every kids' dream you know it's kind of hard to describe," Holmgren said. </p><p>7 footer Chet Holmgren hit Steph Curry with the SAUCE and then dunked it! #SC30Select @ChetHolmgren @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/xjHZxb4bus</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-show-us-your-cats-cat-lovers-unite-for-walking-cat-tour-in-minneapolis-neighborhood" title="'Show us your cats': Cat lovers unite for walking cat tour in Minneapolis neighborhood" data-articleId="422925463" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/_Show_us_your_cats___Cat_lovers_unite_fo_0_7582980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After a successful walking cat tour in the Wedge neighborhood of Minneapolis earlier this summer, cat lovers are at it again." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Show us your cats': Cat lovers unite for walking cat tour in Minneapolis neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a successful walking cat tour in the Wedge neighborhood of Minneapolis earlier this summer, cat lovers were at it again.</p><p>Thursday night, people gathered in the Whittier neighborhood, moving door-to-door, for more cat watching. The event, hosted by Wedge LIVE, coincides with International Cat Day.</p><p>Cat Tour 2019 is all about spotting the furry felines wherever they may be. John Edwards is the brainchild behind these tours. It’s the third year he’s organized them. There’s always one in the Wedge, and one in the Whittier neighborhood, a few blocks away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-state-patrol-gives-500-warnings-and-citations-in-1st-week-of-hands-free-law" title="Minnesota State Patrol gives 500 warnings and citations in 1st week of hands-free law" data-articleId="422924157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota State Patrol gives 500 warnings and citations in 1st week of hands-free law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Troopers handed out a total of 500 citations and warnings during the first week of Minnesota's new hands-free law.</p><p>The law restricts drivers from using their phones while driving, except for one-touch activation systems. The new rules went into effect at the start of the month with law enforcement officials taking steps to make sure drivers were aware of the new rules. portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/it-was-crazy-minnesota-high-school-basketball-player-goes-viral-after-dunking-on-steph-curry" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘It was crazy': Minnesota high school basketball player goes viral after dunking on Steph Curry</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/it-was-crazy-minnesota-high-school-basketball-player-goes-viral-after-dunking-on-steph-curry" data-title="Minnesota basketball player dunks on Steph Curry" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/it-was-crazy-minnesota-high-school-basketball-player-goes-viral-after-dunking-on-steph-curry" addthis:title="Minnesota basketball player dunks on Steph Curry" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wild-acting-general-manager-tom-kurvers-opens-up-about-lung-cancer-battle" > <h3>Wild Acting General Manager Tom Kurvers opens up about lung cancer battle</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/wild-acting-general-manager-tom-kurvers-opens-up-about-lung-cancer-battle" data-title="Wild Acting GM talks lung cancer battle" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/wild-acting-general-manager-tom-kurvers-opens-up-about-lung-cancer-battle" addthis:title="Wild Acting GM talks lung cancer battle" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-show-us-your-cats-cat-lovers-unite-for-walking-cat-tour-in-minneapolis-neighborhood" > <h3>'Show us your cats': Cat lovers unite for walking cat tour in Minneapolis neighborhood</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-show-us-your-cats-cat-lovers-unite-for-walking-cat-tour-in-minneapolis-neighborhood" data-title="Cat lovers unite for Mpls walking cat tour" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/-show-us-your-cats-cat-lovers-unite-for-walking-cat-tour-in-minneapolis-neighborhood" addthis:title="Cat lovers unite for Mpls walking cat tour" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/attorney-minneapolis-and-family-of-jamar-clark-reach-200-000-tentative-settlement" > <h3>Attorney: Minneapolis and family of Jamar Clark reach $200,000 tentative settlement</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/attorney-minneapolis-and-family-of-jamar-clark-reach-200-000-tentative-settlement" data-title="Clark family and Mpls reach tentative settlement" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/attorney-minneapolis-and-family-of-jamar-clark-reach-200-000-tentative-settlement" addthis:title="Clark family and Mpls reach tentative settlement" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/it-was-crazy-minnesota-high-school-basketball-player-goes-viral-after-dunking-on-steph-curry" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20KID%20SCHOOLS%20CURRY_00.00.00.27_1565319030642.png_7582761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘It was crazy': Minnesota high school basketball player goes viral after dunking on Steph Curry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wild-acting-general-manager-tom-kurvers-opens-up-about-lung-cancer-battle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wild Acting General Manager Tom Kurvers opens up about lung cancer battle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-show-us-your-cats-cat-lovers-unite-for-walking-cat-tour-in-minneapolis-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/cat%20tour%20whittier%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.01.08_1565306407466.png_7582340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/cat%20tour%20whittier%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.01.08_1565306407466.png_7582340_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/cat%20tour%20whittier%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.01.08_1565306407466.png_7582340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/cat%20tour%20whittier%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.01.08_1565306407466.png_7582340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/cat%20tour%20whittier%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.01.08_1565306407466.png_7582340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Show us your cats': Cat lovers unite for walking cat tour in Minneapolis neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-state-patrol-gives-500-warnings-and-citations-in-1st-week-of-hands-free-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/Hands-free%20law%20formatted_1564670707845.jpg_7565626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota State Patrol gives 500 warnings and citations in 1st week of hands-free law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/attorney-minneapolis-and-family-of-jamar-clark-reach-200-000-tentative-settlement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Attorney: Minneapolis and family of Jamar Clark reach $200,000 tentative settlement</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > 