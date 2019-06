- Bad weather has forced the Minnesota Air Spectacular in Mankato to cancel the Saturday performance for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

The cancellation comes as thunderstorms move through Minnesota.

General admission tickets for Saturday's show will be honored on Sunday, officials write, but Commanders Chalet, Sponsor Chalet, Thunderbird Chalet and Premium Runway Seating ticket holders will not have access to those areas on Sunday. No refunds will be issued for Saturday's show, officials add.

