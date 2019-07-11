< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Karen Scullin, FOX 9
Posted Jul 11 2019 06:11PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 06:46PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 06:54PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417639464-417638105" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/7-11-19%20Renters%20Rally%20SOT%20TZ%20broll_KMSPa0fa_186.mp4_00.00.08.02_1562886279102.png_7516226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417639464" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - As a battle is underway, with the Minneapolis City Council considering a new ordinance that would provide more protections for renters, city residents shared stories Thursday of the difficulties some face finding an apartment with bad credit or a criminal record.</p> <p>Finding a place to live in Minneapolis can be tough especially if you have a felony conviction. Brenda Marcos had a felony conviction for sex trafficking eighteen years ago but now says she has a job, she is a student and runs a non-profit. She says that’s still not enough.</p> <p>"I live in a small little room that I rent for $750 a month because it’s all I could get," she explains. "And you know guys I worked hard to where I’m at now."</p> <p>"Just because I have a criminal background and I served my time doesn’t mean I should be punished for the same crime again trying to come into society trying to find affordable housing," argued Chloe Jackson, renter.</p> <p>Renters held a rally in support of a proposed ordinance that would bar landlords from denying applicants if a felony conviction was more than five years old and if a credit score is lower than five hundred. But property owners say it’s their responsibility to make sure the current tenants stay safe and that the applicant can actually pay the rent.</p> <p>"When we look at a 500 credit score, which is what’s proposed in the ordinance, the credit score companies tell us that has a 71 percent likelihood of delinquency in the next 90 days," says Cecil Smith, a property owner.</p> <p>But Smith does agree something needs to change to help those with challenges. He says there needs to be more innovation when it comes to transitional housing.</p> <p>"There are opportunities in other cities called co-living environments,” he explains. “Where people have shared bathrooms and kitchen facilities. That’s actually becoming a very popular housing option. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Waterville firefighter dies in two-vehicle crash near Faribault</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rose Heaphy, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Waterville Fire Department is in mourning after one of their firefighters died in a two-vehicle crash near Faribault, Minnesota on Wednesday.</p><p>According to a Facebook post by the Waterville Fire Department, Will Potter joined the Waterville Fire Department in January. Even though he was only part of the crew for six months, the 27-year-old made a lasting impression.</p><p>"He was quick to respond, willing to help, and eager to learn," read the post. "He displayed all the characteristics of being a firefighter and was so proud of this accomplishment. Will, you will be greatly missed and always be a part of our family. Rest easy, we will take it from here."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/push-to-allow-more-growler-sales-at-minnesota-breweries" title="Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries" data-articleId="417643804" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Push_to_allow_more_growler_sales_at_Minn_0_7516522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There’s a new push to allow more growlers to be sold at Minnesota breweries. While some call the law surrounding the issue necessary, others call it outdated. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Leah Beno, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's a new push to allow more growlers to be sold at Minnesota breweries. While some call the law surrounding the issue necessary, others call it outdated. </p><p>The law started to get a lot of attention in the craft brew community when in Two Harbors, Castle Danger Brewery revealed they are – in a way – a victim of their own success. </p><p>As of October 1, they won't be selling growlers because of their success in other areas. Now the founders of Lift Bridge Brewery are among those once again pushing for change. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officer-pulls-teen-from-new-brighton-pool" title="Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool" data-articleId="417645647" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/Teen_pulled_from_bottom_of_the_pool_0_7516384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An officer pulled a teen from the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in New Brighton, according to an official with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 15-year-old boy is at a hospital after a police officer pulled him from the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in New Brighton, according to an official with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Thursday evening, authorities responded to a report of a person at the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW.</p><p>Upon arrival, a New Brighton police officer jumped into the pool to pull the teen out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/weekend-fight-might-be-stepping-stone-towards-championship-for-minnesota-boxer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-FIGHT NIGHT PREVIEW _00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weekend fight might be stepping stone towards championship for Minnesota boxer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/push-to-allow-more-growler-sales-at-minnesota-breweries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-CAN'T SELL TOO MUCH BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officer-pulls-teen-from-new-brighton-pool"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="new brighton pool_1562889597372.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-backs-away-from-citizenship-question-on-census"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald J. President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters Sunday, July 7, 2019, as he prepares to board Air Force One at the Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., for his return to Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" title="FLICKR President Donald Trump Official White House Photo 071119_4_1562855000025.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump backs away from citizenship question on Census</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/weekend-fight-might-be-stepping-stone-towards-championship-for-minnesota-boxer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Weekend fight might be stepping stone towards championship for Minnesota boxer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/push-to-allow-more-growler-sales-at-minnesota-breweries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officer-pulls-teen-from-new-brighton-pool" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-backs-away-from-citizenship-question-on-census" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;reporters&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;prepares&#x20;to&#x20;board&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Morristown&#x20;Municipal&#x20;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;Morristown&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;return&#x20;to&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump backs away from citizenship question on Census</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/metro-transit-working-to-turn-minneapolis-bus-shelter-crash-case-over-to-prosecutors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metro Transit police working to turn Minneapolis bus shelter crash case over to prosecutors</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 