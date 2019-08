- As scooters roll throughout the streets of Minneapolis, there's now a designated place to park them.

According to officials, the city started a pilot program to understand where and how combined bike/scooter infrastructure use and curb space can lessen obstructions to sidewalks and pedestrians. They also hope it will "reinforce appropriate riding behavior."

The parking areas were requested by the Minneapolis Advisory Committee on People with Disabilities due to accessibility concerns, specifically in the downtown area.

A portion of the scooter pilot program fees will go toward infrastructure enhancements, including the parking spots themselves.

The city also hopes the spots will promote use by making the scooters more visible to the public.

The downtown Minneapolis parking spots can be found at Hennepin & Nicollet from 3rd to 12th Street South.

In Uptown, the spots can be found:

- Hennepin: 28th to Lagoon

- Lagoon: Emerson to Humboldt

- Lake: Garfield to Knox

- Lyndale: 29th to 31st