- Ahead of former first lady Michelle Obama’s book tour stop in St. Paul this week, one fan is going all out ahead of her visit.

At Sheletta Brundidge’s Cottage Grove home, Obama’s influence is hard to miss.

“I got the Michelle Obama shoes, the Michelle Obama shirt, the Michelle Obama jacket, I got purses, I got hats, I got all that,” said Brundidge. “But my friends in Houston called to taunt me because they commissioned a mural on the side of a building there.”

Refusing to be outdone, Brundidge spent three days calling muralists across the metro to paint a design featuring Obama on her home. She ended up buying a 17-by-7 foot Michelle Obama poster, which now covers the front of her home.

“I don't have a mural, but I have a poster, and bam - I'm still number one fan,” smiled Brundidge.

On hand to watch the “Minnesota Loves Michelle” poster go up were members of Girls in Action, a Twin Cities group that works to empower young girls.

“We teach our girls they are valuable, lovable, important and extremely powerful, and [Obama] embodies all of that,” said Dr. Verna Price, the founder of Girls in Action.

Brundidge hopes to donate the poster to Girls in Action for the fundraiser in May, but as word gets out, she’s hoping for a special visit by Obama herself.

“Wouldn’t that be awesome if Mrs. Obama would come by the house and sign the poster, so that we can auction it off and help Dr. Verna and her Girls in Action program?” said Brundidge. “That would be a blessing to this program.”

Dr. Price says if Obama stops by, she would want the participants of Girls in Action to sign it with her.

Obama will be speaking at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. as part of her book tour.

The Girls in Action "I Am" fundraiser takes place May 3rd at the Northwest Marriott in Brooklyn Park from 7:30-9:30 a.m.