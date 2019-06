(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office) (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

- A St. Louis Park, Minnesota man convicted in a Minneapolis cold case rape and murder will be sentenced Tuesday.

Last month, Darell Rea, 64, was found guilty of killing Laurie Mesedahl in 1983. The 17-year-old’s body was found by the Soo Line Railroad yard. An autopsy showed she had been raped, strangled and then beaten to death.

Investigators had long suspected Rea, who had a violent criminal history. But, it was not until 2017 that forensic scientists used DNA and other evidence to finally charge him. Rea has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Rea could spend up to 30 years in prison for the murder. The sentencing will take place at the Hennepin County Courthouse at 9 a.m.