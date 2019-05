- An adult male’s body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township Friday afternoon.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on the 9300 block of St. Croix Trail North where they found the body.

There is little information about the circumstances of the man’s death, his identity or his recovery because law enforcement is waiting to identify the body.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the incident along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

