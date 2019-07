- Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning in Columbia Heights, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 9 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 4600 block of Heights Drive on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, a man, is known to the victim and was taken into custody at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the incident.