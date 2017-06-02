< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fman-in-critical-condition-after-fish-house-explosion-in-moorhead width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 10:14AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 10:19AM CDT</span></p> (FOX 9)</strong> - A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota man is in critical condition after a fish house exploded in Moorhead Sunday. </p><p>The Moorhead Fire Department told <a href="https://www.kvrr.com/2019/03/18/detroit-lakes-man-suffers-burns-on-90-of-his-body-after-fish-house-explosion/">KVRR</a> the explosion happened around 8 a.m. The victim, Michael Herzog, was outside when fire crews arrived. He is a former quarterback at Concordia College. </p><p>According to Herzog’s <a href="https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/michaelherzog/journal">CaringBridge</a> page, he was airlifted to Regions Hospital. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man in critical condition after fish house explosion in Moorhead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 10:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 10:19AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota man is in critical condition after a fish house exploded in Moorhead Sunday. </p><p>The Moorhead Fire Department told KVRR the explosion happened around 8 a.m. The victim, Michael Herzog, was outside when fire crews arrived. He is a former quarterback at Concordia College. </p><p>According to Herzog’s CaringBridge page, he was airlifted to Regions Hospital. He has second and third degree burns covering 90 percent of his body. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/allegation-of-waconia-hs-staff-giving-student-athlete-medication-under-investigation" title="Allegation of Waconia HS staff giving student-athlete medication under investigation" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/03/530P%20OPIOID%20STUFF_00.01.03.27_1509748149277_4468731_ver1.0_640_360.png" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/03/530P%20OPIOID%20STUFF_00.01.03.27_1509748149277_4468731_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Allegation of Waconia HS staff giving student-athlete medication under investigation"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/03/530P%20OPIOID%20STUFF_00.01.03.27_1509748149277_4468731_ver1.0_1280_720.png" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/11/03/530P%20OPIOID%20STUFF_00.01.03.27_1509748149277_4468731_ver1.0_1280_720.png" alt="Allegation of Waconia HS staff giving student-athlete medication under investigation"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Allegation of Waconia HS staff giving student-athlete medication under investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 09:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Carver County Sheriff's Office has opened a criminal investigation into allegations that coaches or staff at Waconia High School may have given prescription medication to a high-ranked wrestler. A statement from the sheriff released Monday afternoon said on March 13, "the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Minnesota Department of Education involving an allegation Waconia High School coaches or staff facilitated the administration of medications to student athlete(s) in order to treat an infection."</p><p>The allegations are detailed in a search warrant affidavit filed in Hennepin County that says coaches or staff at Waconia High School gave medication to a student athlete without a prescription in hopes he would not have to miss any matches.</p><p>Sheriff's investigators were first made aware of the allegations on Feb. 13 when the sheriff’s office received a student maltreatment report from the Minnesota Department of Education that was initated by the student's mother.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/push-for-emergency-insulin-legislation-may-stall-in-republican-controlled-senate" title="Push for emergency insulin legislation may stall in Republican-controlled Senate" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/Mother_pushes_for_Emergency_Insulin_Act__0_6907782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/Mother_pushes_for_Emergency_Insulin_Act__0_6907782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Push for emergency insulin legislation may stall in Republican-controlled Senate"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/Mother_pushes_for_Emergency_Insulin_Act__0_6907782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/Mother_pushes_for_Emergency_Insulin_Act__0_6907782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Push for emergency insulin legislation may stall in Republican-controlled Senate"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Push for emergency insulin legislation may stall in Republican-controlled Senate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 10:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 10:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shortly after his 26th birthday, Alec Smith of Minneapolis was forced off his mother's health insurance. Less than a month later, he was found dead in his home.</p><p>“The official cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis,” said Nicole Smith-Holt, Alec’s mother. “He was rationing his insulin to make it to pay day."</p><p>A Type 1 diabetic, Alec made too much money to qualify for assistance and yet not enough to afford insurance on the open market. 