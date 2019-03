- A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota man is in critical condition after a fish house exploded in Moorhead Sunday.

The Moorhead Fire Department told KVRR the explosion happened around 8 a.m. The victim, Michael Herzog, was outside when fire crews arrived. He is a former quarterback at Concordia College.

According to Herzog’s CaringBridge page, he was airlifted to Regions Hospital. He has second and third degree burns covering 90 percent of his body.

“We are so thankful that Michael is alive…it is truly a miracle,” family members wrote on his CaringBridge page.

Herzog currently sedated and will be reevaluated after three days.