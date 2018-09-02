Man found severely beaten outside State Fairgrounds overnight Friday

- St. Paul Police are investigating after a man was found unconscious Friday near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

According to St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders, officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Albert Street and Breda Avenue.

There, they found a man who had been severely beaten. The man’s identity is still unknown, but he is in critical condition at Regions Hospital, according to Linders.

The intersection of Albert Street and Breda Avenue is just a few blocks from the State Fair’s Snelling Avenue entrance.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.